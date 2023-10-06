Vijay's fans damage theatre during 'Leo' trailer event in Chennai

The much-awaited trailer of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo was officially unveiled by the makers on Thursday (October 5). It was also screened at Rohini Silverscreens in Chennai and free entry was provided for Vijay's fans for the event. However, hundreds of fans who gathered at the cinema hall to witness the trailer on the big screen were accused of creating ruckus at the venue and damaging the properties inside the theatre.

Several inside visuals of the cinema hall have surfaced on social media. Post the trailer screening, the theatre was found in a messy condition. Several seats were also broken. One of the videos also shows members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) inside the theatre premises.The management had earlier sought permission to hold an outdoor event in their car park for 'Leo'. However, the police declined permission and asked them to hold a screening inside the premises. Further, police protection was provided for the same.

Leo features Thalapathy Vijay in the titular role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja and Trisha in the lead roles. Gautham Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mysskin, Priya Anand and several others will be seen in supporting roles.Produced by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa and editor Philomin Raj are part of the technical team.