Vikas Sethi Death: Actor's Wife Jhanvi Reveals His Final Moments; He Didn't Want.....

Actor Vikas Sethi died on Sunday, September 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest. His wife, Jhanvi Sethi, now spoke to the media about how he was feeling uneasy during his last hours before death. She recalled that they had travelled to Nashik from Mumbai for a family function and Vikas felt dehydrated on the way.Jhanvi told the news agency PTI that the actor wasn't ready to go to the hospital and therefore, they called a doctor home. She revealed that they were staying at her parents' house in Nashik when Vikas died in his sleep. "After we reached my mother’s house in Nashik, he had vomiting and loose motions. He didn’t want to go to the hospital so we asked the doctor to come home," she said.

Jhanvi shared that they called the doctor who informed them about his death. She added, "When I went to wake him up at around 6 am [on Sunday], he was no more. The doctor there told us he passed away last night in his sleep due to a cardiac arrest. "The actor was known for his performances in many popular TV shows, including Kahiin Toh Hoga, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarr and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, among others. He also had a small role in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where he played the role of Robbie alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vikas had also participated in Nach Baliye with his first wife Anita. The two ended their marriage and the actor got married to Jhanvi in 2017. Vikas shared a post on his social media handles announcing the birth of their twins. Vikas' colleagues and friends, Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani expressed shock at his sudden death.