Vikram Gokhale still alive, family refutes death rumours

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's family has refuted the reports of his death, even as celebrities shared condolence posts on social media.Vikram Gokhale is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pune following health complications. The 82-year-old actor was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a few days ago.

"He is still critical and on life support. He has not passed away yet. Keep praying for him," said Vikram Gokhale's daughter.Gokhale’s family friend Anand Dave said, “As of now he has been administered some specialised medicine. He will be taken to his residence in Pune tomorrow morning at around 10 am. Gokhale's two daughters have requested not to spread rumours about their father.

Vikram was last seen in Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year. He made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Parwana. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including Agneepath, starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. In 2010, he received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film Anumati. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut.