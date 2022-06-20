'Vikram' grosses Rs 155 cr in TN, breaks 'Baahubali 2' record of 152 cr

Chennai, June 20 Director Lokesh Kanakaraj's action entertainer 'Vikram', featuring actors Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, has now smashed all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu, grossing Rs 155 crore in just 17 days in the state.

Veteran entertainment industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai on Monday tweeted, "It can be confirmed that 'Vikram' has broken all existing box-office records in Tamil Nadu as it grosses Rs 155 Cr (share Rs 80Cr approximately) in 17 days and crosses the five-year old record of 'Baahubali 2' (Rs 152Cr)!"

The film, which has been having a dream run at the box office, was expected to overtake 'Baahubali 2' to emerge as the top grosser in the state during the weekend.

As expected, the film has now smashed 'Baahubali 2''s record in Tamil Nadu.

Last week, the unit of the film had organised a huge success meet in which, Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose Red Giant Movies holds the film's distribution rights for Tamil Nadu had disclosed, "We knew the film would become a hit but we did not know it would become such a big hit. We have entered the third week and just the share itself is Rs 75 crores. So far, no Tamil film has earned so much. The film is still going strong. As far as I know, the pressure for tickets to this film is going to be there for another five to six weeks. "

Sanjay Wadhwa, the managing director of AP International, which is the international distribution partner of the film, had also said, "I will be glad to inform you that overseas collections of 'Vikram' will touch Rs 100 crore by Monday."

The overall box-office collections of the film was expected to cross Rs 350 crore during the weekend. With the film already having smashed passed the 152 crore mark in Tamil Nadu, the overall collections are now expected to go up to Rs 375 crores.

