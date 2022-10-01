Vikram Vedha & Ponniyin Selvan 1 Leaked Online

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and Ponniyin Selvan: I featuring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among many others, have been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other places on the internet. The films were highly anticipated by the fans and had released in cinema halls on September 30. Despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the films' overall box office performance. Vikram Vedha is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name and Ponniyin Selvan: I is adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

As 'Ponniyin Selvan' released in theatres on September 30, Twitter had a trending topic 'Baahubali' vs 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Fans and movie audience who watched both the films compared the visuals, graphics and storyline. However, a few internet users found it absurd and not necessary and requested other movie audience to not make the comparison as both the films are much different in genre. A Twitter user wrote, "#PonniyanSelvan is a magnificent piece of Period CINEMA (Proper Cinema, not Movie) with an outstanding cast. For period cinema lovers, it doesn't get any better than this. Comparing it with Bahubali is just amateurishly silly."