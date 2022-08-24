Vikram Vedha Teaser: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan shine in this Chor- Police drama

The much-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan has finally hit the web.The teaser launch event of the action entertainer took place today (August 23) in Mumbai. The cast including Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan attended the event. The stars made striking appearances and impressed the fans with their stylish fashion choices.

https://youtu.be/nf51aIeEWa0

The 1 minute 46 seconds long promo lays out the idea of the film and briefly shows the confrontation between the characters of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The 1 minute 46 seconds long promo lays out the idea of the film and briefly shows the confrontation between the characters of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.