Vikram Vedha teaser to release on this date!

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Now the latest buzz is that, the teaser date of the Tamil remake is slated to release on August 11th.

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, the teaser will also be shown in cinemas with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan. The film is an official adaptation of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. The original film directors Pushkar and Gayatri have helmed the remake as well. The Tamil film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, and Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will reprise their characters respectively.