Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan shine as Chor Police

The makers of the much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha released the trailer for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer on Thursday (September 08). The intriguing trailer will keep you hooked to your seats and will force you to ask yourself some questions based on moral values. The movie is based on a righteous cop and the fight against a dreaded gangster.

https://youtu.be/hpwnlr-ZHB0

A modern retelling of the classic folktale 'Baital Pachisi', the upcoming movie is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller of the same name. The 2017 hit film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in titular roles. Vikram, a tough cop (Saif), sets a trap for a dreaded and revered gangster called Vedha (Hrithik). But tables turn when Vikram's perception about the difference between the good and the evil gets blurry as he is caught in the web of stories spun by Vedha.