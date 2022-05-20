Vikram's much-awaited film Cobra to release on August 2022

Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu on Friday announced the release date of his upcoming film Cobra, starring Vikram in the lead role. The film is set to open worldwide on August 11 this year.Cobra has been in the making for a long time as its production was delayed due to the pandemic. The three-year shooting of the film was finally completed in February this year.

In March 2020, the shoot was disrupted and the team had to return to India from Russia before completing their schedule, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team had landed in Russia for a fifteen-day long schedule despite news of the coronavirus outbreak. However, they had to suspend the schedule halfway.Cobra is Ajay Gnanamuthu’s third directorial outing after Demonte Colony (2015) and Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018). The film will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi simultaneously.

