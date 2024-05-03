Vikrant Massey attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 : Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of 'The Sabarmati Report', visited Varanasi and attended the Ganga Aarti on Friday.

Vikrant Massey can be seen donning a white kurta pyjama for the occasion.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1786420734568395109

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar also attended the Ganga Aarti.

On his visit to Varanasi, Vikrant Massey told ANI, "It's like my second home, this is not my first time in Varanasi. I've been coming here for 10 years now."

Talking about 'Viksit Bharat', Massey said, "It's been quite late but it is finally happening. We all have to make a Viksit Bharat and move forward and unite to become Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). Everyone should go and vote and exercise their right."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of building 'Viksit Bharat' making India a developed nation by 2047 when the country will complete 100 years of independence.

PM Modi has also repeatedly called for making India a self-reliant country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report'.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The release date has been changed.

The film, which was slated to release in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on August 2.

Announcing the new date, Vikrant on Monday took to Instagram and wrote, "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!"

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel while Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serves as the producers of the film.

