Vikrant Massey holds newborn baby in heartwarming pic, wife Sheetal Thakur shares first glimpse

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Vikrant Massey's wife, Sheetal Thakur recently posted pictures on social media, revealing first glimpses of their son Vardaan.

Sheetal on Monday took to her Instagram account to drop a series of pictures showcasing her husband Vikrant Massey and their son Vardaan.

In the first photo, '12th Fail' actor holds his son against a beautiful sunset. The next image captures the actor playing with his son, hiding his face.

The third picture displays their diaper-changing area, followed by snapshots of their outings and meals. The final photo features their son lying on the floor, happily engaged with monochrome flashcards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Massey (@sheetalthakur)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vikrant Massey will be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report'.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The release date has been changed.

The film, which was slated to release in May 2024, will now hit the theatres on August 2.

Announcing the new date, Vikrant on Monday took to Instagram and wrote, "Re-opening files of The Sabarmati Report, in cinemas on 2nd August!"

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel while Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor