Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their baby boy Vardaan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 : New parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur in town has finally revealed the name of their baby boy.

The couple has named their litle munchkin Vardaan.

Vikrant took to Instagram to introduce the little one to the world. He did so by posting adorable family picture.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3shEbapLG1/?

The image gave the glimpse of Vardaan and his parents happily looking at him.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing...We named him VARDAAN!!!"

On February 7, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The pair shared the news on Instagram in a joint statement on Wednesday with a sweet message.

They shared their excitement with a picture of a lovely letter.

The note on the image read, "07.02.2024. For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love Sheetal and Vikrant."

Earlier, Vikrant made a big announcement that he and his wife Sheetal are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram, Vikrant Massey dropped a creative post to share this exciting news.

The actor shared a beautiful wedding picture along with a creative photo depicting a new member coming soon. With 2 safety pins, resembling the couple, with one of them bloated and showing a smaller safety pin inside it alongside it read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024."

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "New beginnings."

The couple, who had dated each other for a long time, got married first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

The duo, who features together in the first season of the web series 'Broken but Beautiful', got engaged in a low-key Roka ceremony in 2019. However, their marriage was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vikrant is basking in the success of his recently released movie '12th Fail,'

His success across numerous platforms, including TV, OTT series, and films has given him a broad demographic reach.

Vikrant will next be seen in the second installment of 'Hassen Dilruba,' titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'.

He will also be seen in 'The Sabarmati Report'. In the film, Vikrant will be seen sharing screen space with Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. It is being made under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor