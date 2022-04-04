Vimarsh Roshan dons khaki for 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, April 4 Television actor Vimarsh Roshan shares his experience of essaying the role of police officer Sudesh Thakkar in 'Crime Patrol 2.0'.

Vimarsh shares: "'Crime Patrol 2.0' not only showcases some of the most gruesome and spine-chilling crime mysteries but also sheds light on the lives of police officers beyond their uniform."

Giving some insights about his character, Vimarsh adds: "Sudesh Thakkar is a very disciplined police officer. He has a very organized way of solving crime. He hates when things don't go according to his plans. You can say he has a kind of OCD, which has become a part of his personality that reflects on his work."

"He is very dedicated to his duty and can go to any extent to justify it. I can very well relate to the character as I see a lot of similarities between us, making the role a lot easier. Playing a cop is a huge responsibility as an actor and I am giving my hundred per cent to it. I am looking forward to the audience's response to my character and the upcoming episodes," adds the 'Balika Vadhu' actor.

'Crime Patrol 2.0' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

