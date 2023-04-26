Vinod Khanna death anniversary: Actor's memorable performances with friend Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : Bollywood lost its strongest pillar in the form of late actor Vinod Khanna on April 27, 2017. He had delivered some of the most iconic performances, making him one of the best performers the industry has ever seen.

The former actor debuted in 1968 with a Sunil Dutt movie named 'Man Ka Meet'. Even after starting his career as a villain, no one was ready to accept that those pure eyes and dapper looks do not belong to a hero. Soon Vinod Khanna charmed out multiple top actors in the industry by performing brilliantly as a lead actor and gaining a crazy fan following.

Except for his career highlights one thing which Cinephiles used to discuss was his friendship and competition with legend Amitabh Bachchan. Whenever these two talents used to work together, the audience was stunned.

Today on Khanna's death anniversary let's list some top movies of this iconic duo together.

'Amar Akbar Anthony'

The movie 'Amar Akbar Anthony' is a classic Bollywood melodramatic movie which serves entertainment in every sense possible. Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan star as brothers who separated in their childhood and reunited decades later after destiny bring them under the same roof. Bachchan played the role of Anthony Gonsalves and Khanna was seen as Amar the eldest brother in the movie. The film also featured Late Actor Rishi Kapoor as the third brother from the iconic trio.

'Parvarish'

The audience made 'Parvarish' a major commercial which proves the fact that people loved to watch Vinod Khanna and Bachchan play brothers on screen. The social drama also featured gems of Bollywood like Shammi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kader Khan and Shabana Azami among others.

'Muqaddar Ka Sikander'

Who can ever forget the musical tracks from this movie? The story of Rags to Riches about an orphan gained massive box-office validation by becoming the third highest grosses of an entire decade, Amitabh played the role of Sikander who was an orphan and made his way through the struggle of life. Khanna's performance too got critical admiration.

'Hera Pheri'

This fun movie gained a Filmfare Award nomination for Vinod Khanna. The movie features one of the best performances by both of the actors. The film plot was about two artists applying several tactics in their life to make their way which creates a lot of chaos and entertainment for the audience.

'Reshma Aur Shera'

The movie directed and produced by Sunil Dutt attracted tons of awards including a National Award and a nomination for Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Big B and former actor Khanna can be seen in power-packed roles in the film. The songs of the movie were also a massive hit at the time.

Even though the lovely duo can't be seen again together, we can still return to these movies to pay our heartfelt tribute to Khanna's contribution to Indian Cinema and adorable friendship with Bachchan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor