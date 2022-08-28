Vipin Aneja recalls how it was to work with Amaal & Daboo Malik

Mumbai, Aug 28 Singer Vipin Aneja shares his experience of working with Amaal Malik and Daboo Malik for their latest track 'Sun Lo Zara'. Known for his songs such as 'Jaane Tere Shehar Ka' from the movie 'Jazbaa' and 'Saheb Bada Hathila' in the movie 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster', opens up on working with father-son duo.

Vipin expresses his happiness for getting the creative freedom from the music director while singing it. "Working with Daboo ji was such a pleasure. He was extremely supportive and he gave me full freedom to sing the song the way I want, this song to shape up and really had a wonderful time working on the music."

Talking about the song and bringing Vipin on board, Daboo says: "The song is very close to my heart and Vipin wanted to do a single with us for a long time. This song somehow needed that music texture which Vipin has.

"So it all worked out great. And since the whole idea was that the audience should feel the emotions behind the song and that's how we have made 'Sun Lo Zara'. And I am extremely fascinated by the response the song has been receiving".

Vipin also adds that the entire team has left no stone unturned to give the best. Backed by MWM entertainment and Amaal Mallik, 'Sun Lo Zara' is out now.

