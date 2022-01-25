Viral Video! Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna slammed by netizens for not helping poor kids

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in the news for her role in 'Pushpa The Rise'. In this film, Rashmika has worked with Allu Arjun. People love the chemistry of both of them. Rashmika was spotted in Mumbai on Monday, a video of which is going viral on social media. What happened in this video is that people started trolling Rashmika. People were shocked to see the video - the video shows Rashmika Mandanna walking out of a restaurant. At this time some children surround her. They ask Rashmika for money but she does not pay attention to them. She sits in her car, posing for the cameras. Even after this, a girl says to Rashmika, Didi Pushpa is your picture, isn't it? Just then another girl arrives and asks Rashmi for money to eat. But Rashmika doesn't pay them and leaves.

Some people don't like Rashmika's behavior or act and they have started trolling her on social media. Commenting on the video, one user wrote,"Such a poor person by heart". One has written, "Should stop watching this kind off actors movie then they know this kids feeling for sure sad for the kids😢 when she told about movie he was excitedly replied hr but nodding hr head but when she ask for help 🤬."

One user wrote that she could pay at least 100 rupees. Another wrote,"Attitude!! You would not turn a beggar if you had given them money/food. And what to expect from a woman who got fame overnight with some stupid movie character in Kannada."