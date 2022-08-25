Viral video: Pilot making announcement in Punjabi, English delights netizens

In numerous videos posted online, pilots or other crew members have caught viewers' attention with their creative announcement methods. In a similar spirit, a video of a pilot making an in-flight announcement in both Punjabi and English is doing the rounds on social media.

The in-flight announcement made by the pilot in this video has caught the attention of netizens. The captain of a Bangalore to Chandigarh flight pleased the onboard passengers with announcements in both Punjabi and English.

In the video, the pilot welcomed his passengers onboard by speaking to them in both Punjabi and English, despite the fact that announcements on flights are typically made in Hindi and English. The pilot is seen using the microphone in the video and can be heard conversing. The caption of the post stated, "Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi-English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh."

In the video, the pilot grabs the attention of the passengers and once he has the passengers' attention, he instructs them to adhere to Covid rules and to wear a mask at all times. Later, the captain tackles an issue that frequently occurs after landing: passengers rushing to retrieve their luggage and exiting the plane as fast as possible. According to the pilot, "Your luggage is safe. Till the time the doors don't open, kindly remain seated. Luggage is totally safe with you."

Impressed by his unique and creative announcing method, netizens flooded their views in the comment section, "Took so many flights to Chandigarh n never got this Captain!!! Kya fayda?" a user wrote. Another user commented, "I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (Plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing - crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon."

Danvir Singh tweeted the video and has received over 57k views.

( With inputs from ANI )

