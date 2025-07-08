Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Wimbledon during Novak Djokovic, Alex de Minaur clash for quarter-finals

London [UK], July 8 : Star cricketer Virat Kohli, along with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted at the centre court of the ongoing tennis tournament, Wimbledon, on July 7. The couple was there to witness Novak Djokovic's thrilling round of 16 win against Australia's Alex de Minaur in the Wimbledon 2025 Championships.

Virat and Anushka arrived as spectators for the match between one of the greats of tennis, Novak Djokovic, and rising star Alex de Minaur.

In photos going viral on the internet, Virat and Anushka were seen sitting in the stands alongside other spectators. The Indian cricketer donned a brown blazer for the outing while Anushka looked elegant and classy in a white blazer.

The thrilling tennis match ended in another wing for Novak, a step forward for the Tennis legend to clinch another Wimbledon title to his name.

Kohli took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting a heartfelt story for Djokovic.

Last year, the Indian ODI cricket team captain Rohit Sharma also attended the Wimbledon tournament to watch the semifinal clash between Daniil Medvedev.

Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, was in London following his triumph with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June 2025.

Coming to the match between Novak and Alex, the seven-time champion secured his berth in the final eight with 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a contest that lasted for three hours and nineteen minutes.

Last year, De Minaur had to withdraw before his quarter-final clash against Djokovic at SW19 due to a hip injury he sustained in his fourth-round win against Arthur Fils.

De Minaur had dropped just one set en route to the Round of 16, but his run ended on a frustrating note. He steamrolled past Djokovic in the opening set, but the 26-year-old couldn't convert the break-point opportunities to turn around his fate. The limited errors from Djokovic kept things in his favour in the second and third sets.

In the fourth set, he rallied from 1-4 to earn a spot in the quarter-finals.

After sealing his 101st victory, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is three victories away from a record-extending 25th title. If Djokovic wins Wimbledon, the 38-year-old will go level with Roger Federer's tally of eight titles on the grass-court major.

