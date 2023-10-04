Virat Kohli asks friends not to request him for WC tickets, "Enjoy from your homes"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : Just a day before the beginning of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli requested his friends not to ask him for tickets "all through the tournament".

On Wednesday, Virat took to his Instagram account and made a special request.

"As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know to not request me for tickets all through the tournament. Enjoy from your homes please," Virat Kohli posted followed by a smiling emoticon.

Reacting to Virat's story, his wife Anushka wrote, "And let me just add... please don't request me to help if your messages go unanswered. Thank you for your understanding."

Soon after the cricketer shared the post, it went viral on social media.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will kick off on October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the biggest cricket stadium in the world, where the final will also take place on November 19.

India will start their World Cup drive on October 8 in Chennai against five-time Champions Australia.

India squad for WC: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

The last time 'Men in Blue' lifted the ODI World Cup in 2011 on home soil and the memories of that triumph are still alive in the hearts of the Indian fans.

Virat tapped into his prime self in the recently concluded Asia Cup. With his knock against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli completed 13,000 ODI runs, becoming the fifth player to reach the landmark in men's ODIs.

