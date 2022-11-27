Vishal Jethwa on Kajol: She lifts the entire team's energy levels

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actor Vishal Jethwa, who is known for playing the villain in the 2019 movie 'Mardaani 2, will soon be seen in ‘Salaam Venky, in which he plays the titular role of Kajols son.

The actor called the film a learning experience solely because he got to imbibe a lot from his fellow actors Prakash Raj, Rahul Bose, Kajol, Rajeev Khandelwal and Aamir Khan, who makes a cameo appearance in the movie.

Vishal told , "This film has some powerful actors, each with their unique style of acting. All of them have the power to pull off anything in front of the camera. Like if I talk about Kajol mam, just before the take, she is so charged up, joking around with her co-actors, smiling, laughing and single-handedly uplifting the entire energy of the set."

But, as Vishal said, the actress in her surfaces once the cameras start rolling.

"She miraculously transforms into Venky's mother with a lot of gravitas oozing out of her the moment the camera starts rolling. Now that's the power of a good actor to switch on and switch off within an instant," he said.

Vishal also heaped praises on the other cast members of the film, saying, "There are other actors like Prakash sir, Rajeev and Rahul Bose sir in the film who also bring a lot to the table.

"So for me, this film definitely gave me a lot of opportunities to learn from my co-actors and also from Revathy mam who is at the helm of affairs."

Directed by actress-director Revathy, ‘Salaam Venky' tells the story of a terminally ill boy and his mother and how the latter does everything in her capacity to help her son live life to the fullest.

The film will hit the screens on December 9.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor