Vishwak Sen appointed as Brand Ambassador of HPSL’s Telugu Team & launched My South Diva Glam Calendar

Tollywood sensation actor-director Vishwak Sen has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of The Horse Power Sports League’s Telugu team; along with accepting the Co-ownership of this particular team. He has been a huge name in the Tollywood market and is the best fit for this new venture. The thrill of horse racing came to spotlight in Hyderabad on 28th January this year as the HPSL Golconda Derby unfolded its magic at the renowned HRC, Malakpet organized by the Hyderabad Racing Club ( HRC).

Vishwak is elated on being a part of HPSL. He said that he is very happy told very happy and excited to shoulder the responsibility of promoting and taking the equestrian sport to the telugu masses. Sen’s participation as a co-owner and brand ambassador for the Telugu team in HPSL is surely an exciting development for both the league and the fans. His enthusiasm and commitment to making the team a household name in both Telugu states bodes well for the success and popularity of the league.

Not only this but Vishwak also launched the much popular My South Diva Glam Calendar that features top stars from south. The event was glammed up by the presence of Ulka Gupta, Rhea Sachdeva, Richie Reddy, Kushita Kallapu and some of the models of HPSL Glamnights. My South Diva Glam Calendar also features Shriya Saran, Catherine Tresa, Avika Gor and other south divas.