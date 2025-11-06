Vishwak Sen starrer 'Funky' to release on April 3, 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 6 : Vishwak Sen-starrer family entertainer titled 'Funky' has finally got a release date. The film is set to release on April 3, 2026.

The film is directed by Anudeep KV and also stars actors Kayadu Lohar, Naresh and VTV Ganesh in the prominent roles.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments & Fortune 4 Cinemas.

Sithara Entertainments shared the film's release date on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQtj4mTgbJr/

The makers recently released a teaser of the film, which offers a glimpse into the director's brand of situational comedy. Vishwak Sen plays the role of a director in the film who is trying to direct a film titled 'Funky'.

The teaser has comedy punches and iconic situational comedy scenes. In one instance, an actor is seen comparing 'Funky' with Dunky, which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Set in the world of filmmaking, 'Funky' pokes fun at cinema and its creators with sharp, self-aware writing and eccentric humour.

Vishwak Sen was last seen in 'Laila', a Telugu-language action comedy directed by Ram Narayan. It also starred Akanksha Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor