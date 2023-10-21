Vivek Agnihotri announces his new directorial venture inspired by Mahabharata

The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up to unveil his upcoming major project, titled Parva. Based on the book Parva written by S. L. Bhyrappa, this film will be a grand three-part franchise.The film, a three-part franchise, was announced in the presence of his team. Joining him at the event was producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, co-writer Prakash Belawadi, and the author of the original novel ‘Parva,’ S. L. Bhyrappa.

Vivek’s ‘Parva’ is an adaptation of the Kannada-language book of the same name, authored by S. L. Bhyrappa. The novel offers a unique retelling of the Sanskrit epic Mahabharata, exploring the inner thoughts and perspectives of the main characters. Widely regarded as a modern classic, Bhyrappa’s work has received extensive praise and acclaim. Taking to X, Vivek dropped the first look.The Vaccine War director recently accepted the National Award for his film The Kashmir Files on Tuesday, October 17, in Delhi. The 69th National Film Awards ceremony took place in the national capital and the filmmaker walked to the stage to accept the prestigious award. The Kashmir Files won the National Award in the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film On National Integration category.