Vivek Agnihotri opens up on casting Nana Patekar in ‘The Vaccine War’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Makers of the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher and Raima Sen on Tuesday unveiled the film’s official trailer.

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 28.

In the film, Nana could be seen as ICMR ex-director general Balram Bhargava.

While talking about casting Nana Patekar in the lead role, director Vivek Agnihotri told ANI, “We wanted to cast someone who has always put his heart and soul into the making of films. Suddenly, Nana Patekar struck my mind. He is one actor in our industry who has never played a bad role in his career. He is the one actor who has always been dedicated to his craft. I approached him for the film with great fear considering his stature but he agreed."

The trailer narrates the tale of the triumph of scientists and 130 crore Indian citizens who fought the battle against COVID-19. It gave a glimpse of the activities of scientists involved with the BBV152 vaccine, also known as Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology.

Nana Patekar delivered a few inspiring dialogues in the film. One of them is, "This is a war and we are all soldiers. From today, we should see only the fish’s eye just like Arjun.”

Earlier in August, special screenings of ‘The Vaccine War’ were conducted in the US under the India for Humanity Tour.

