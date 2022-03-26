Vivek Oberoi wraps shoot for Prithviraj Sukumaran-led 'Kaduva'

Actor Vivek Oberoi has wrapped shooting for his upcoming multilingual film 'Kaduva', which is led by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film marks the second collaboration of actors Prithviraj and Oberoi, after the success of 'Lucifer', which became one of the biggest hits of Malayalam cinema.

The upcoming film is directed by Shaji Kailas. Reportedly, Vivek will play the role of a power-intoxicated antagonist in the film.

Meanwhile, Vivek was recently seen in the third season of 'Inside Edge'.

( With inputs from ANI )

