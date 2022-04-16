VJ Cyrus Sahukar gets married to his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara

VJ, host, and actor Cyrus Sahukar got married to her longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. The wedding was attended by Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife actor Mini Mathur were also part of the guest list. Cyrus and Vaishali have been dating for over six years now.

In a 2016 interview with Miss Malini, Cyrus talked about their relationship for the first time. He said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also said, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon. ”Apart from being a part of several MTV show, Cyrus has also appeared in films such as Om Jai Jagadish, Rang De Basanti, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Kadak and many more.

