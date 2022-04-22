'Voodoo' featuring Badshah and J Balvin speaks of lust and magic

Mumbai, April 22 The trilingual anthemic track 'Voodoo', which marks the first collaboration between Indian rapper Badshah and Latinx icon, J Balvin, was released on Friday.

The track, which is available in Hindi, Spanish, and English, presents a cautionary tale of lust and magic.

It has been produced by Tainy, who has earlier churned out hits with Bad Bunny, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Anuel, Rosalía and Daddy Yankee.

Commenting on his equation with Balvin, Badshah said, "J Balvin is like an idol to me. He's been doing what I have been trying to do in my own space, and the way he's made a way for himself despite the language, despite the odds, really inspired me."

Over eerie synths and swinging dembow drums, Badshah and J Balvin trade verses about being spellbound by a woman. The track captures the sultriness, danger, and desperation of being lovestruck. The single's eerie aesthetic is matched by the music video, which features sharp choreography and an intricate, candle-lit ceremony invoking spirits.

Commenting on the song launch, J Balvin said, "One of the many reasons I was drawn to creating music is because it's universal. It connects people despite language barriers. Badshah and Tainy are tremendous artists, and this collaboration is just another example of how we're able to unite people of different cultures to find common ground and vibe together."

'Voodoo' follows Badshah's latest EP 'Retropanda - Part 1', that released last month. In 2021, Badshah inked an exclusive agreement with Universal Music Group to be led by Capitol Records.

