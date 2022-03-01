Warner Bros halts release of The Batman after Russia's military operations in Ukraine

In the latest setback to Russia, Warner Bros. has decided to halt the release of its forthcoming film The Batman.Warner Media had issued a statement on the same while announcing how they had to pass the release amid the humanitarian crisis. "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film 'The Batman' in Russia," a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in a statement.

The spokesperson added, "We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy." The DC adaptation was set to release in Russia this Friday, Variety reported. Warner Bros.' decision of halting the release of Robert Pattinson-starrer The Batman comes hours after Disney decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia. On Saturday, the Ukrainian Film Academy called for an international boycott of the Russian film industry. The Motion Picture Association said Monday that it “stands with the international community in upholding the rule of law and condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “On behalf of our member companies, who lead the film, TV and streaming industry, we express our strongest support for Ukraine’s vibrant creative community who, like all people, deserve to live and work peacefully,” the MPA said in a statement.

