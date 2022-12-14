'Warrior Nun': Alba Baptista's fantasy drama canceled after Season 2

Alba Baptista's fantasy drama 'Warrior Nun' is not returning with another season as the series has been scrapped by Netflix.

According to US-based news outlet Variety, the decision was taken just over a month after the fantasy action show's second season aired on Netflix in its entirety on November 10.

The show's second season was announced in August of the same year that the first one debuted on the streaming service.

'Warrior Nun' is based on Ben Dunn's original comic book character Warrior Nun Areala. Alba Baptista's character Ava Silva serves as the series' focal point. After an ancient item is inserted into Silva's back, she is drawn into the realm of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a sect of nuns who fight demons and other strong forces on Earth.

As per a report by Variety, the television show also featured Toya Turner, Sylvia De Fanti, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Olivia Delcan in addition to Baptista.

The television series was created by Simon Barry, who acted as executive producer and showrunner. In addition to Amy Berg serving as consulting producer, Stephen Hegyes and David Hayter also served as executive producers. Co-executive producer Terri Hughes Burton was involved.

( With inputs from ANI )

