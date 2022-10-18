Was Aryan Khan purposely let off in drugs case? Internal reports reveal several irregularities

In a shocking revelation, as per a NDTV report, a internal report by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has revealed that there were many "irregularities" in the investigation of the drugs on cruise case involving Aryan Khan. The agency in its report has flagged "suspicious behaviour" on the part of seven to eight officers of the agency.

This proves to be major embarrassment for the nodal agency of the drug law enforcement. Eight months after the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was cleared of all the charges since the NCB admittingly stated that no "sufficient evidence" was found against the accused in the case. Aryan Khan had to spent three weeks in jail for the allegations against him in the case.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to probe the allegation of impropriety by the NCB officers in handling the Aryan Khan case. The SIT has set this particular vigilance report to its headquarters in Delhi, reports NDTV. "The investigation found that there were many irregularities in the case. Questions have also been raised about the intention of the officers involved in the investigation," a source said, reports NDTV.

In the investigation, 65 people gave their statements."The role of 7 to 8 NCB officers has been found to be suspicious in this case, for which departmental inquiry has been initiated. Permission has been sought from senior officers to take action against those who are outside NCB," an official said, reports NDTV.

Aryan Khan was among 20 people arrested last October from a cruise ship off Mumbai, and drugs had been found on some of those taken in with him.He spent over three weeks in jail and the NCB accused him of being "a regular user of drugs", involved in "illicit drug trafficking", and "procuring and distribution of drugs.