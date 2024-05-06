"Wasn't feeling well and had to give a speech": Amruta Khanvilkar shares memorable moments from 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6 : Amruta Khanvilkar, who essayed the character of Surekha in the third instalment of political drama-comedy 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare' shared her memorable experience from the film's set.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and written by Zakir Khan and Gopal Datt, 'Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare' S3 features Abhimanyu Singh, Alka Amin, Vyom Sharma, Venus Singh, Amruta Khanvilkar and Kumar Varun in pivotal roles.

Recalling how in sickness she shot an important scene for the series, Amruta Khanvilkar said, "I remember during one of the scenes, I wasn't feeling very well and had to give a speech. It wasn't hard, but it was a bit uncomfortable. I had a sore throat and had to yell and address people in that specific scene. I had to do two takes for this particular scene. My voice was literally choked but we ended up getting the shot."

Kumar Varun who portrays the character of Kranti shared a memorable experience while filming the series. He said, "My birthday, the Cricket World Cup Final, and shooting were all on the same day and we were so hyped up for India's victory and to celebrate my special day as well. In the middle of the shoot we used to check the score, unfortunately, the dream got shattered. Yet, what stood out was experiencing these emotions together, which I will always cherish."

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare S3 is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

