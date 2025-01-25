Watch: Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin Takes Scooter Ride in Ahmedabad, Video Goes Viral

Coldplay Frontman Chris Martin and his bandmates are enjoying their stay in India. During Chirs stay in Mumbai for his concert he was spotted at various places. He was accompanied with is rumored girlfriend Dakota Johnson, video of couple exploring the city went viral on social media. After giving 3 successful shows in Mumbai's Dy Patil Stadium Chirs headed to Gujarat's Ahmedabad for 25 and 26th concert. A day before concert Chirs diteched luxury car or van and was spotted Takes Scooter Ride in Ahmedabad.

Chris Martin gave fans a glimpse into his time in Ahmedabad on January 24. Coldplay's official Instagram shared a fun video of Chris riding through the streets—not in a luxury car or tour bus, but on the back of a scooter! The video captioned “Arriving in Ahmedabad,” features Chris looking relaxed and stylish in a black T-shirt, olive green shorts, and white sneakers, as he enjoys the local atmosphere.

The band also shared a great front-angle shot of Chris on the scooter, enhancing the fun and carefree vibe ahead of their big concert. It's a refreshing look at how Chris is embracing the local culture before their highly anticipated performances.

Chris Martin arriving on a motorbike for Coldplay’s biggest-ever show in Ahmedabad, India 🛵💨 #ColdplayAhmedabad 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4pa5WdSDJG — Coldplay Indonesia (@IDWantsColdplay) January 25, 2025

Ahead of concert Gujarat Police has implemented stringent security measures for the Coldplay concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With lakhs of fans expected to attend the event, the British rock band’s performance will witness one of the most robust security arrangements in recent times. An official said that over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with a specialised contingent from the National Security Guard (NSG).