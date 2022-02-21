Watch! Pawan Kalyan falls from car roof, in a freak accident

Actor Pawan Kalyan narrowly escaped injury recently when he almost fell off his car as a fan tried to hug him during a public appearance in Narasapuram.In a video posted on social media, Pawan can be seen standing on the roof of his car and waving to hordes of people when a fan comes out of nowhere and tries to hug him, resulting in the actor losing his balance and falling on to the roof. Going by the video, Pawan Kalyan didn’t suffer any injuries and he immediately stood up.

This is not correct.!! Very disturbing.



A @PawanKalyan fan gone crazy at Narasapuram. #Janasenapic.twitter.com/RBRF1cqUoS — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 20, 2022

Even though the actor wasn't hurt, many fans on social media criticised the incident calling it ‘disturbing,' and noting that the actor could very easily have been seriously hurt. One fan wrote: “Oops. Lucky that he didn’t fall down or inside the car awkwardly (sic).”On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for the relase of 'Bheemla Nayak.' Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak' is now Censor certified, and has received UA certification from the CBFC. The run-time of the Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer is nearly 141 minutes. Featuring Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon as heroines, the film is produced under the prestigious banner- Sithara Entertainments.

