Watch: Rana Daggubati Ignores Allu Arjun Speaking on Phone, Then Suddenly Grabs Baahubali Actor's Hand; Here's What Happened Next

Pushpa 2 actress Allu Arjun got arrested on December 13th, 2024, later got bail on the same day but he officially got released on Saturday. The entire entertainment industry is shocked to know this news and supported Pushpa 2 actor. Many actors came to meet him post his release, meanwhile Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati who present at site was seen ignoring Allu Arjun who was talking on phone. Video of Rana ignoring Allu arjun has gone viral on social media. So here is the real truth behind the video.

Allu Arjun officially got released on bail on Saturday, 14th December morning. Post his bail, South actor Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar, the director of Pushpa 2, came to meet the actor at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Bahubali fame Rana was also there; Allu Arjun was talking on the phone and Rana passed him without acknowledging Allu. Allu, who was talking on the call, held Rana by his arm and stopped him; then he hung up his phone and gave the phone to his bodyguard. While giving the phone to his bodyguard, he mistakenly dropped his phone. Later Allu and Rana hugged and had a talk while heading inside the building.

#WATCH | Actor Rana Daggubati meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.



#WATCH | Actor Rana Daggubati meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000

Additionally, Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, was present at the jail to receive him upon his release. The actor expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters for their love during this challenging time.

Fans Celebrate Allu Arjun's release

Allu Arjun's release from jail elicited a strong and emotional reaction from his fans. Many took to social media and gathered outside his residence to express their support and joy at his release. Fans were seen celebrating, with some even protesting outside the jail while he was detained, showcasing their loyalty and concern for the actor during this challenging time.

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested?

Allu Arjun's involvement in the Hyderabad stampede case stems from a tragic incident that occurred on December 4, 2024, during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre. A large crowd had gathered to see the actor, leading to chaos when he made an unscheduled appearance. This resulted in a stampede that caused the death of a 39-year-old woman named Revathi and left her eight-year-old son critically injured.