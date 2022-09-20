Watch! Rana Daggubati snatches phone of a fan taking selfie with him, video goes viral

Rana Daggubati recently visited Tirupati temple with his wife Miheeka Bajaj and his father Suresh Babu. A video clip the Baahubali actor visiting the temple has now surfaced on the internet where the actor is seen loosing his cool with a section of fans.While making his exit from the temple, a fan tried to take a selfie with him. However, the Baahubali actor snatched the phone from the fans' hand and told him that the temple is no place for selfies. The actor also returned the phone to the fan.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, Rana can be seen walking with some temple officials. He further requested the paparazzi to click photos from the side and was even seen thanking them.A few minutes later, a fan runs up to Rana and asks for a selfie. The actor then snatched his phone and let it go only after a few seconds. Rana then smiled looking at the fan and said, "No selfies in a temple".

In a recently released clip, Actor @RanaDaggubati, who recently visited the #Tirupati temple along with wife #MiheekaBajaj & his father #DSureshBabu, snatched a fan’s mobile phone away after he approached the actor for a selfie #ranadaggubati #WATCH pic.twitter.com/8lxIPGiqly — HT City (@htcity) September 19, 2022

In the video, he can be seen clad in traditional white-and-golden wear teamed up with a golden and red cloth wrapped around him. Recently, Rana Daggubati created a huge buzz after he deleted all his Instagram posts announcing his sabbatical from social media. While he did leave his fans disappointed by stepping away from the virtual world, Rana assured his fans that he will be back "bigger," "better" and "stronger." On the work front, Rana Daggubati recently featured in 'Virata Parvam' alongside Sai Pallavi. The film tanked at the box office. However, Rana will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Jawaan' starring Nayanthara as the female lead. The film marks SRK's comeback after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

