Watch! Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty team up for an action commercial

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are teaming again for an interesting project, this time for a action commercial. The duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming project. The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shetty-style, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come.

"Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty," Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle.Rohit and Ranveer have previously teamed up for Simmba. Ranveer also had a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit. Their upcoming movie is Cirkus. The filmmaker is currently busy with the production of Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra.

