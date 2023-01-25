Watch: Teaser of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan leaked during Pathaan screening

The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.The teaser begins with Salman driving through the desert and meeting Pooja Hegde before he is introduced to the audience.In the teaser, Salman Khan flaunts two distinct looks – one with long hair and a rugged outfit, and the other clean-shaven one, where he looks suave in formal clothes.

Salman, looks cool in a formal white shirt even after he was beaten to a bloody pulp. After stopping an enemy's car by jumping feet first, a shirtless Salman said after a fight, "Jab shareer, dil aur dimag mujhse kehte hain 'bas bhai, no more', main kehta hoon 'bring it on' (when my body, heart and mind tell me to stop, I tell them 'bring it on')."Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The film is set to release on April 21, which is Eid. With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is returning to the big screen on the Eid weekend after four years. His last Eid release was ‘Bharat. Last year, the actor wrapped shooting for the film. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

