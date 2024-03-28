Watch: Vikrant Massey Gets Emotional in Front of Smriti Irani Talks About Their First Meet

Vikrant Messy has dominated the hearts of the audience with his powerful performance. The actor won everyone's hearts with his amazing performance in the movie 12th Fail. Vikrant is consistently honored with various awards. But it was not easy for Vikrant to survive in the industry in the early days. The actor was seen getting emotional talking about Smriti Irani during an event.

Vikrant shared a touching story about his first meeting with Smriti Irani, which has now become viral on social media. He recounted how they met at an award ceremony, where she presented an award to him. According to Vikrant, back in 2006, he was told that Smriti Irani wanted to meet him. At that time, he only knew her as Madam Smriti Irani. Despite not being very familiar with his work, she had watched some of his shows. During their first meeting, she encouraged him, saying, "You have so much potential."

They spent time together, chatting over evening breakfast. About a month later, Vikrant received an offer from a production house, which he believes was influenced by Smriti Irani's recommendation. It was a gesture of kindness that left a lasting impact on him.

Vikrant expressed deep emotions while sharing this story, mentioning that receiving an award from Smriti Irani means a lot to him. He's eagerly looking forward to the release of his upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report,' scheduled for May 3, where he stars alongside Rashi Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.