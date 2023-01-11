Watch: Winning moment of RRR for Best Song 'Naatu Naatu' at Golden Globes Awards

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster won Best Original Song for the viral song Naatu Naatu, among Hollywood's biggest awards. The film's song has been highly revered as people can't stop raving about the choreography, the fresh tunes and the overall happy theme of the song. 'RRR' has been nominated in two categories. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. It has been sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

'RRR' director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are attending the prestigious awards ceremony. The trio were seen interacting with the media and talking about the experience filming for 'RRR' and the response they have received worldwide for the film. Ram Charan, earlier, opened up about the "surreal" feeling of receiving all the love for their film. He spoke about "sleeping with the trophy" if they win the awards. Catch all the live updates here. The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony is currently live with comedian-actor Jerrod Carmichael as host for the event. RRR is an action drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. The fictional saga, set in pre-independence India, revolves around their friendship and highlights their fight against oppression. SS Rajamouli's first film after Baahbali 2 marks Alia Bhatt's Tollywood debut. RRR’s star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Makarand Deshpande, and Olivia Morris, among others.