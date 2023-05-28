"We all should keep our flag high": AR Rahman on Indian music being recognised globally

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 : Music maestro AR Rahman is one of those Indian artists who has shown the world what Indian music-makers can do.

Credits arguably go to him for making Indian music go global. On Saturday, Rahman rooted for all Indian artists and urged them to always keep the Indian Flag high.

"It's great. We should ride on the momentum...A lot of other countries have global singers and they keep up with it. All the artists involved should keep up the work & keep our flag high. There are so many singers in India with amazing talent, and they are coming up with their own original content," Rahman said on the sidelines of IIFA 2023.

2023 will always remain special for the Indian music industry as RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' track scripted history at Oscars this year by winning the Best Original Song.

Earlier in April, South Korean Foreign Minister, Park Jin talked about how people in South Korea are fan of 'Naatu Naatu'.

"You know, natu natu dance is really popular in Korea. I saw the movie myself, Rise Roar and Revolt which is a fantastic movie. And also the story. I think it was an extraordinary story about the Indian people and history and I'm very glad that our Korean embassy has taken special attention to the Naatu Naatu and this movie and demonstrated our music, singing and dancing to the Indian public which I think is a great way to communicate with each other," he had told ANI.

