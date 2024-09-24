"We screamed the loudest": Neetu Kapoor gives shoutout to daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt as she walks at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Paris [France], September 24 : Actor Alia Bhatt has captivated everyone with her stylish appearance at Paris Fashion Week debut. Now, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor cheered for her daughter-in-law and shared a video where she "screamed the loudest".

On Tuesday, Neetu dropped a heartfelt video on Instagram Story where Bahu Alia can be seen walking the ramp.

She wrote, "We screamed the loudest,"

Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a glamorous style.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the 'Highway' star walked the ramp in style.

She was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit.

For the make-up, she added a pink touch to her lips. Her wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-captivating.

Alia was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a series of pictures featuring Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and others from the gala night.

She wrote, "a night to uplift, embrace & inspire; because we're all #WorthIt."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

In one of the pictures, Alia posed with Aishwarya Rai, Kendall Jenner, Simone Ashley and Camila Cabello among others on the runway.

Recently, Alia was spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of 'Jigra', which also stars Vedang Raina.

Directed by Vasan Bala, 'Jigra' will be out in theatres on October 11.

