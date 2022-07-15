Weinstein abuse drama uncovered in film starring Carey Mulligan, Zoe Kazan

Los Angeles, July 15 The hunt to bring down Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is on in the first trailer for ‘She Said, a dramatic adaptation of the book by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

The two journalists reignited the #MeToo movement with their New York Times expose on the Hollywood film producer, which included the first wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against him, reports ‘Variety'.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in the film as the two journalists.

The official ‘She Said' synopsis reads: "Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever."

Weinstein was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

‘She Said' is directed by Maria Schrader, whose credits include the Netflix limited series ‘Unorthodox'. Rebecca Lenkiewicz adapted the screenplay.

Joining Mulligan and Kazan in the ensemble cast are Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Samantha Morton, Jennifer Ehle, Tom Pelphrey and Adam Shapiro.

The trailer finds Kazan's Kantor on a mission to evaluate sexual harassment across business sectors and discovering that show business is rampant with misconduct and criminal assault.

Pairing with Twohey, the women must use all of their reporting muscle and know-how to convince traumatised women across multiple generations to do the impossible speak on record and expose the systems that protect abusers.

‘She Said' Universal Pictures is set to open in theatres on November 18.

