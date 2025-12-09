"We've focused on bringing to life...human stories": Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' season 2 to premiere on January 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Film director, producer and screenwriter Nikkhil Advani's 'Freedom at Midnight' is all set to return with season 2 on January 9.

Season 2 explores the turbulent months surrounding India's independence, capturing both high-stakes political decisions and the human stories amidst the nation's transformation.

Speaking about the series, Nikkhil Advani said in a statement, "Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight takes us even deeper into India's most defining months. These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation. Throughout this season, we've focused on bringing to life not just the political corridors where history was written, but also the human stories that carried its weight. It's a reminder of the sacrifice, leadership, and resilience that guided India through its most turbulent transition."

Based on the acclaimed book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, 'Freedom at Midnight' is an epic political thriller that vividly portrays the pivotal events of 1947. The series intricately weaves together the stories of key personalities who played instrumental roles in shaping the subcontinent's history.

Produced by Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext, the show is helmed by Nikkhil Advani as the showrunner and director, with a compelling narrative crafted by Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja in pivotal roles.

'Freedom at Midnight' season 2 to stream on Sony LIV from January 9.

