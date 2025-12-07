When Milind Soman spoke about what it takes to make it big in the world of modelling

Mumbai, Dec 7 Actor Milind Soman, who broke on the scene with the music video of ‘Made In India’, once shared what it takes to make it big in the world of modelling.

An old video of the actor from the 90s has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows him talking about the prerequisites to be a model. He was India’s one of the biggest models back in the 1990s.

He said in the video, “To be a good model or actor, you must first be completely comfortable and relaxed with yourself. You need to take direction well and keep your ego under control, offering less of the ego you want to project and more of what people expect from you”.

When asked whether this quality was cultivated or innate, he said, “The potential was always present but it had to be developed. Some individuals, however, are naturally gifted, like Madhu Sapre among women and Arjun Rampal among men, effortlessly confident, expressive, and attractive in any outfit, with strong, natural body language”.

Earlier, another throwback video of the actor showed him talking about his diet plan. In the video, he said that he avoids beverages like tea and coffee.

He said, “I don't drink tea, I don't drink tea. The first thing I consume is fruit juice in the morning. from the beginning. I haven't made a habit of drinking tea or coffee since childhood. I read somewhere in my childhood that it's not good for health. I never eat eggs or bread. Sometimes when I go to places where I don't get good fruits, I have to eat something, so I eat puri or bhaji. I eat very little fried food. That too, since childhood”.

Milind Soman was born on 4 November 1965 in Scotland and raised in Mumbai. He gained prominence in the 1990s through modeling and music videos like Made in India. He later appeared in films and various television projects.

He is an accomplished athlete, completing Ironman and Ultraman endurance events. He promotes running culture in India and is known for his disciplined lifestyle, he continues to work in fitness advocacy and media projects.

