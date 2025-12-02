When Will Vicky Kaushal Reveal Baby Son’s Name? Here’s What He Said

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got blessed with a baby boy on November 7, 2025, and since then they have been showered by love from fans. There has been an atmosphere of happiness in the Kaushal family . However now everyone is curious to know what Vicky and Katrina named their baby will be.

At a recent event, Vicky Kaushal expressed his feeling of being a father, he described it as the "most special moment" of his year and a "very magical feeling." He added that the experience was overwhelmingly happy, exceeding his expectations of being emotional and excited. Paps also asked Vicky that when they will he reveal the name of the child? To which Vicky said, 'I will tell you soon'.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Married in 2021

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married on December 9, 2021, in a royal palace wedding in Rajasthan. After pregnancy rumors circulated last year, they announced they were expecting a child two months ago, prompting an outpouring of congratulations from fans.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently took a trip down memory lane as he celebrated the second anniversary of his hit movie Sam Bahadur. Actor shared a video reel highlighting the important clips of the movie and captioned it as “2 years”. The other picture shared by Vicky saw his character look like Sam Bahadur, a look that was highly appreciated by fans and critics alike for its uncanny resemblance to the real-life hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Also Read: Sunny Kaushal expresses excitement on becoming "Chacha" to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's baby boy

In the movie that was directed by Meghna Gulzar, Kaushal portrayed India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the biopic. To get the nuances right, Vicky sought help and relied on meetings with Manekshaw's grandson. On the personal front, Vicky and superstar wife Katrina Kaif welcomed a baby boy on the 7th of November.