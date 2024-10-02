Who Is Ayesha Shaikh aka Riddhi Jadhav? Adnaan Shaikh's Wife Who Converted For Marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Shaikh has been in the post his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Ayesha last week. Amidst the controversy surrounding Adnaan, his sister, Iffat, made some startling claims. According to Iffat, Adnaan's wife Ayesha was originally a Hindu named Riddhi Jadhav, the daughter of Rashmi Jadhav and sister of Rahul Jadhav. She further revealed that Ayesha converted to Islam to marry Adnaan.

Reports indicate that Ayesha previously worked as an air hostess with Indigo Airlines. At one point, Indigo's official Instagram page shared a photo of Ayesha, tagging her profile under the name 'Riddhi Jadhav,' though this profile has since been deleted. According to a report by the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Ayesha also has another Instagram account under the name 'Ayesha Shaikh.'

Adding to the discussion, a YouTuber from the channel "Akhbar Bani Gossips" claimed to be friends with Riddhi. She revealed that they had lived together in Bangalore for a couple of years. The YouTuber described Riddhi as bold, outspoken, and open-minded. She went on to say that Riddhi often spoke without much thought and always desired fame. The YouTuber questioned Ayesha's intentions behind marrying Adnaan, speculating whether it was purely for gaining popularity.

Adnaan Shaikh and Ayesha tied the knot on September 24, 2024. During their public appearance, Adnaan looked dapper in an ivory-toned sherwani, while Ayesha wore an intricately embellished lehenga. The bride kept her face covered with a mask, reportedly due to religious reasons. Interestingly, Adnaan’s sister also revealed that the couple had actually gotten married a year earlier, and she blamed Ayesha for her strained relationship with her brother.