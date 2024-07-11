Who's Attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding? Ex-PMs, Global CEOs, and Kim Kardashian

Ambani's who are known for their lavish parties currently hosting the grand wedding of their youngest child Anant Ambani with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant. They had 3 pre-wedding festivities one in Jamnagar, second on cruise in Italy and third in Mumbai at their house. Social media feeds are filled with their festive photos and now on 12th July that is on Friday. Pop legends Justin Bieber and Rihanna graced the pre-wedding festivities, now everyone is eager to see who will attend their weddings.

The event will involve a gathering of various notable figures from politics, business, entertainment, and academia. Political attendees include former UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper. Business leaders present will include Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, and others. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and intellectuals such as Peter Diamandis are also expected to attend.

The event will take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and will include several ceremonies and receptions starting from July 12. The guest list features a mix of political, business, and entertainment personalities, adding to the excitement of the occasion.