Why can`t you be bhaijaan to us: Sherlyn Chopra questions Salman Khan silence on Sajid Khan controversy

Actor and model Sherlyn Chopra, who filed a police complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan, recorded her statement with the lady police officer and has made a special request to Salman Khan. Sajid was mired in the #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with him on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them.

She added, "my appeal is to join our fight against sexual exploitation, against double standards of Bollywood. My special request is to Salman Khan who`s very conveniently ignoring the plight of women who`ve been wronged by his friend. People call you `Bhaijaan`, why can`t you take a stand for us? Why can`t you be a big brother to us? Why can`t you remove our molester, habitual offender, and habitual sexual predator from your house. Why this indifference to us?"Sherlyn continues, "Our next course of action is to do a silent protest outside Salman Khan`s house to urge him to show some sympathy towards us as we treat him as our `Bhaijaan."