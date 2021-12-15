'Why do you have to audition others if you want to launch a Star Kid?' actress Aahana Kumara questioned Bollywood's unfairness

Indian actress Aahana Kumara has opened about Bollywood's statics, in her recent talk with one news portal, the actress was asked about if she will get chance in western cinema will she give chance to herself, to which the actress said, she will definitely love to work in Hollywood if she get opportunity, the actress feels that Hollywood work is amazing than any other industry, she quoted "In India, we don't get so many options to audition. I have agents abroad. I get to know things that are happening there and the opportunities. For me, it is the same thing, whether I audition here or there. Despite having done so much work, people expect me to audition for the roles but they will not ask a star kid to audition,"

She further adds, that she would love to audition for the western cinema as their process is very fair, "They look at your body of work, your IMDB page and they cast you based on that. Here, they will call you for an audition and then they will cast a star kid. This happens a lot here. I sometimes wonder why you do have to audition others if you want to launch a star kid. I don't understand the process here. And there are a lot of opportunities that are opening up in the west so why not knock at that door!" Aahana said.

Aahana Kumra is an Indian feature film, television, and theatre actress. Kumra is known for her small screen debut in Sony Entertainment Television's Yudh with Amitabh Bachchan and also for her lead role in the TV series Agent Raghav - Crime Branch