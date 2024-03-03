Why Rihanna Immediately Left India After Performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Bash : Insights Revealed

Pop sensation Rihanna recently discussed her visit to Gujarat for the Ambani celebration and explained the reason behind her swift departure from India. According to Moneycontrol, she joined her close friend Melissa Forde on an Instagram Live session on Friday night, shedding light on her brief stay in India. Rihanna's performance at the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marked the highlight of her visit before she headed back to the US. During her journey to the Jamnagar airport, Melissa streamed a live video on social media, prompting Rihanna to jokingly inquire, while covering her face, if the broadcast was indeed live.

She then expressed her love for India and said, "I had the best time in India. I only had two days. The only reason I am leaving India is because of my kids. Global popstar Rihanna took centre stage at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding event and transformed it into a RiRi concert in India. For the event, Rihanna wore a fluorescent green bodycon with a shimmering gown. While performing on the stage, Rihanna also expressed her gratitude to the Ambani family and said, ''Thanks to the Ambani family, I'm here tonight... In honour of Anant and Radhika’s wedding... Thank you for having me here. May God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations.''

The pre-wedding festivities will continue till March 3. Apart from Diljit and Rihanna, Arjit Singh, Pritam, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul will perform at the event. Other stars including Robyn, Fenty, Jay Brown and Adam Blackstone are also included in the list of performers. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of entrepreneur Shaila Merchant and CEO of Anchor Healthcare, Viren Merchant.